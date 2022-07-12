The Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory has expired this evening, but showers were still on radar for our eastern and southern counties. Rain will diminish tonight, with a chance for pop showers again tomorrow evening.

A upper level high pressure will continue to stay in place over the Four Corners region of the U.S. Therefore, hot weather will continue for our area, with a chance for isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Of course, rain chances reduce as the week progresses. Hot dry weather will filter back into this week with dry air leading to more dry conditions.

Remember to reduce you sun exposure and your time outside in the heat!