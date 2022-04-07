Weather will be quiet this weekend as a high pressure builds into our region keeping us dry. A red flag warning will expire at 8 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will rise up into the 80s then 90s into next week. Concho Valley will hold a chance of showers for our eastern area due to a moving trough that is expected to stall Monday into Tuesday.

Rain chances do not look great between models, so we will keep most of the rain to our East, however I will monitor the change this weekend.

The next trough seems to bring a low pressure system through the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma. Severe weather at the moment is out of the question, but Tuesday as the trough swings a cold front into our area we could see some lifting.

Models do hint some showers could develop. We will keep chances low due to moisture and rain chances depending if the system holds up after Monday and lingers.

If the system moves out quickly, we could see less lift and showers.

We cool off after the front into the 70s. The dry pattern continues for the Concho Valley.