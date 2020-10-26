KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday Octboer 25, 2020 10PM

If you were ready for a shift in temperatures, Monday and Tuesday look very promising to you. Conditions are expected to be rainy, cold, and chilly for both of those days.

A cold front has push through our area tonight, but behind it lies some arctic air that will kick off the events for the next two days. A low pressure system will develop within this trough to our west, and will help feed in some strong cold air advection into our area.

Things can go one of two ways with this scenario according to forecast models. If the upper level low moves through slowly, we will see a greater chance for some ice to accumulate in the Concho Valley. It will also allow our chance of a wintry mix situation to be greater. As a result, would cause it to stick around longer in the area. This would create some weather impacts for travel and daily commute.

The second scenario is that the upper level low swings through here quickly. This does not eliminate the chance of wintry mix, but it lesses the chance of it sticking around longer to accumulate. So, temperatures would probably bounce back warmer a bit and we would just experience a cold rain for most of our counties.

Monday evening into Tuesday morning, seems to be the best chance of any wintry mix, hence sleet or freezing rain combination. So, make sure you stay weather aware and grab your rain gear and umbrella because things are about to get wetter and colder here across the Concho Valley.