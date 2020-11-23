KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, November 22, 2020 10PM

Tonight, we will still see clouds in our area. Ultimately, these low level clouds will linger into tomorrow keeping temperatures in the 60s for a high.

The warm up will begin Tuesday, where we could see some days near or in the lower 80s. Thanksgiving Day looks warm and nice. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees with breezy conditions.

The weekend is the next chance we could see some showers, as an another cold front moves into our area. This one will be stronger. This means not only could we see some cold air, but also some rain showers as well. Right now, rain chances are roughly at 20 percent for Friday and Saturday.