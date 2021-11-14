KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday, November 14 2021

Clear skies and calming winds will help temperatures drop tonight. Expect morning lows to the in the lower to mid 40s for our region.

Tomorrow, more sun and warmth to the Concho Valley. Temperatures rising up into the lower 80s with some south-southwest winds. A high pressure will dominate over our region until our next cold front.

Cold front will move into the region on Wednesday, with some clouds building first. Temperatures will drop into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday, temperatures will rebound into the 70s. Rain chances with the front are low and non-existent but we will monitor next week, where we could see a chance for some rain with another system.

Until then, expect this week to be dry and full of sun and clouds.