As we continue to sit under a ridge in the upper atmosphere, we will see temperatures return into the 70s. We could see temperatures reach into the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Dry conditions will continue into this week with a slight chance of showers with a cold front passage. We could get a couple of showers ahead of the front, with some cold air filtering in after Friday.

The coldest air will come in Sunday. Temperatures may only get up to the upper 40s and lower 50s.