KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Sunday February 7, 2021 10pm

We will see the next couple of days above average as we continue to be under a slight ridge in the upper levels. A weak cold front will travel through the Concho Valley Monday afternoon, but it will not bring any moisture or difference in temperatures.

The Big Country will see lower temperatures with this cold front that will stall as it makes its way slowly through our area on Tuesday evening.

We are still watching this arctic cold air mass, GFS and EURO models are not agreeing on its arrival. What is certain, is the cold front on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for a high and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

By the weekend, models show the cold air coming to the Concho Valley. As a result, we may see temperatures drop into the teens. Wintry mix is still on the table but probability looks low at the moment.