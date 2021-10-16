KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 16 2021 6PM

Today was another beautiful Fall day. Temperatures reached into the 70s today with less breezy conditions. Tomorrow will be a couple degrees warmer with an expected high near 73 degrees.

The work week will start off with plenty of sun and breezy conditions at times. We are still monitoring the upper levels by midweek, where we could see some rain chances.

I have kept rain chances low for now due to model disagreement. However, further updates will be provided a later time.

Expect the lows tonight to be chilly in the low 40s to possibly the upper 30s. Lows for the rest of the upcoming week will be in the low to mid 50s.