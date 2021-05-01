KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 1, 2021 10PM

Scattered showers will wrap up into the overnight hours, after a long day of off and on showers. Clouds are expected to break a little, which will have us in the upper 50s for lows tonight.
Tomorrow will be a warmer day with highs bouncing back into the 90s. Winds will pick back up into the early part of next week as the the upper level high builds to our West. Our next cold front arrives Tuesday, which will have temperatures dropping into the 70s.
Next weekend, temperatures will warm back up into upper 80s and 90s