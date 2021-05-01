KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, May 1, 2021 10PM

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is introducing a new two-track aviation program for the upcoming Fall 2021 semester.

Getting the program’s wheels off the ground took a few years and those involved say an aviation program will benefit both students and the aviation industry.

“When your office is in the sky that's a pretty good view,” Scott Turner the Commercial Aviation Director and Instructor said.

Angelo State University is giving those who love aircrafts a shot at a Bachelor's degree in Aviation starting this upcoming 2021 Fall semester.

The program has been in the works for some time.

"When you launch a program at a university it takes years to get it put together and get it ready," Turner said. "So, there's a bunch of people, long before me, that had the vision to get this done and put something together and now here we are."

Those in the program will be working towards a Commercial Aviation degree and there are two tracks

“A flight operation track and that's for people who want to be pilots," Turner said. "They want to fly the big airplanes, or they want to be a corporate pilot or freight cargo pilot. Something like that, but they want to fly."

Then you have the Aviation Administration track for those who have a passion for aviation but don’t want to fly.

Either way you go the program is described as hands-on.

“There's going to be a lot of work in the aircraft,” Turner said.

According to Scott Turner, one word to picture is opportunity.

Opportunities like more chances of being in the air.

“Weather is blue skies all the time so you can get a lot of flight time in,” Turner said.

Also, an industry that's booming.

“There's going to be somewhere between 200 to 600 thousand pilots hired over the next 5 or 10 years," Turner said. "So, the opportunities out there are just enormous."

Turner is enthusiastic for what's ahead and says it couldn't have come at a better time.

“Being in San Angelo at this time with the need in the industry and the teams that are available and the enthusiasm with the people that are involved," Turner said. "It’s just a perfect time to launch the program."