KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday March 20, 2021

News

Spring is here Concho Valley and it is time to grow some flowers. Spring brings warm temperatures and sunshine for its first day. Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy with winds out of the south.

Monday, a pacific cold front will move into the area bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday evening. Rain chances are light for now. Temperatures return into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday behind the front with breezy conditions.

Wednesday will be the greatest chance for isolated storms and showers. As an upper level low swings into Texas, bringing instability and lift. Warm, southerly air flow will spark the rain chances, with some lingering into Thursday.

Temperatures return back above average by next weekend.

