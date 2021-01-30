KSAN STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST SATURDAY JANUARY 30, 2021 10PM

Today is a windy day across the Concho Valley and it will be windy tomorrow as well. Weather will continue to be nice and great for outdoor activities.

We will start to dry out weather wise and that is due to a ridge in the upper atmosphere. We will dry out due to dry, sinking air filtering into our region. As a result, highs will creep into the 70s on Tuesday and reach near 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Another upper level low will build to our West and will move into West Central Texas. this could bring some showers into our area, before turning cooler after the cold front passage on Thursday.