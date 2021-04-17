KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, April 17, 2021 10pm

A surface low has positioned itself to our West over the Big Bend region of Texas, this has started to bring in moisture into the Concho Valley. A surface trough helps bring the lift with the Gulf’s moisture. This is why we have some moderate to light rain showers throughout our region.

Tonight will remain cloudy with an occasional shower or two. Things wrap up this late evening, as showers end and clouds move in. We could see some breaks in the clouds for a bit tonight, which will help temperatures drop into the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be a day in the 60s with windy conditions. Next week, clouds return by next weekend with another chance of showers. Some of this precipitation could be in the form of storms, so we will monitor to see if severe weather develops next week.