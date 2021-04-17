KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, April 17, 2021 10pm

A surface low has positioned itself to our West over the Big Bend region of Texas, this has started to bring in moisture into the Concho Valley. A surface trough helps bring the lift with the Gulf’s moisture. This is why we have some moderate to light rain showers throughout our region.

Tonight will remain cloudy with an occasional shower or two. Things wrap up this late evening, as showers end and clouds move in. We could see some breaks in the clouds for a bit tonight, which will help temperatures drop into the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be a day in the 60s with windy conditions. Next week, clouds return by next weekend with another chance of showers. Some of this precipitation could be in the form of storms, so we will monitor to see if severe weather develops next week.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

47° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 47° 42°

Sunday

66° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 66° 44°

Monday

67° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 67° 48°

Tuesday

66° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 66° 36°

Wednesday

63° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 63° 46°

Thursday

65° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 65° 57°

Friday

78° / 52°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 78° 52°

San Angelo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Robert Lee

46°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Eldorado

43°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Tonight

Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Mertzon

44°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Eden

45°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.