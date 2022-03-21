Active weather has moved to our East allowing temperatures across Texas to fall down for us. We will see mostly clear conditions tonight with some wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Texas was very active today with several Tornado warnings and watches to our East and Southeast. An occulted front formed due to the cold front over running the warm front.

This lead to stronger instability and lifting across Texas. Moisture increases due to a warm front advection warm air into Texas.

All these factors lead to dangerous storms and cells. Rain extends as far North as Missouri and Iowa. This system is expected to push across the southeast tomorrow with more severe weather for portions of the South.

Today some of our counties were in a Marginal Risk with a chance to see gusty winds, quarter size hail, and low risk of a tornado. The tornadic weather stayed farther from our region with dangerous lightning, heavy rain, and hail.

Cold air behind the front will filter in allowing temperatures to stay in the lower 60s and upper 50s for daytime highs tomorrow. Sunshine and gusty winds will be the main two features the upcoming days.

A high pressure system will warm us up into the 80s. A upper level ridge will form to our North and swing in a stronger high pressure system that will allow southerly warm air to increase temperatures at the surface. As a result, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s going into next week.

We return back to dry conditions after tonight.