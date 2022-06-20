Another day in the 100s with sunny weather and some cumulus clouds building in from the low pressure system from out West. Dry air continues to keep rain chances out of a region. An upper level high will move back to the West allowing temperatures to climb a couple of degrees by the weekend.

Remember the cool ways to stay cool. Tomorrow is the official first day of summer, however things hear and felt like we at summer’s peak. When working outside, drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Also, consider your pets that are outside. Be sure to provide your pets with cold water and shade for comfort.

A dry week is in store for most of us but nights will be cooler than the days ahead. Expect temperatures tonight to return into the mid to upper 70s.