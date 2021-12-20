Today was a beautiful day in the 60s with a another cold night expected. As a dry air mass sets up over West Texas, radiational cooling will be great tonight. some low lying areas could drop into the upper 20s with everyone else in the low 30s.

Cheers to the season of giving as Christmas grows closer, some of us may be scurrying to get some last minute items. The good news is that the weather will be nice to go shopping or being outside. Winter begins tomorrow with above temperatures expected this week and dry conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 80s most of this week.