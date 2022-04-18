Warm weather in the 80s today with cooler weather returning tomorrow. A upper level low will approach our area and bring lifting with chance for storms. Coke and Sterling counties are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Rain totals are not expected to be over a tenth of inch.

The upper 90s will return midweek ahead of the next couple of disturbances. Clouds return in the forecast by the end of the week.

Saturday, an low pressure system will swing through the plains bring a cold front that could bring showers and storms. Models show the frontal boundary stalling before moving through our area Sunday into Monday. The remnants of that boundary and increase in moisture looks to keep rain in the forecast.

Although, we are a couple days out and the next system will have better guidance as we approach the weekend.