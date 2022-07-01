I bet you are loving this heat as we rose up to the 100s again today. Upper level ridge continues to lead to rising temperatures for our region. Moisture is circling around us with an occasional isolated shower or two for our southern counties.

Dry weather will continue but a chance for some rain is possible tomorrow. Models do not show a great chance but with a disturbance expected to filter in under the upper level high (ridge of high pressure). Rain chances are light.

Fourth of July looks hot and dry with temperatures in the 100s.