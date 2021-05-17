KSAN Storm Team LIVE Severe Weather Coverage Monday, May 17, 2021

Live Severe Weather Coverage from the KSAN Storm Team.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!