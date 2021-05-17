KSAN Storm Team LIVE Severe Weather Coverage Monday, May 17, 2021

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 79° 61°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 79% 82° 64°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 59°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 84° 66°

Friday

84° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 79° 67°

Sunday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 78° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
70°

69°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

69°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
69°

65°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

63°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
63°

62°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
63°

65°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
65°

67°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
67°

69°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
69°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
75°

Live Severe Weather Coverage from the KSAN Storm Team.

Fair

San Angelo

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low near 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph E
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

