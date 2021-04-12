KSAN Storm Team LIVE Severe Weather Coverage Monday, April 12, 2021

This severe weather coverage has ended. Thank you for trusting the KSAN Storm Team to keep you ahead of the storm.

Your KSAN Storm Team is tracking thunderstorms that are capable of going severe for the Concho Valley. The Storm Prediction center has our area under a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Some of the impacts that can result from these storms are 60-70 mph winds and large hail. There is a low threat for tornado formation at this time.

KSAN Storm Team will continue to provide updates as we continue to track these storms.