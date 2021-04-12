KSAN Storm Team LIVE Severe Weather Coverage Monday, April 12, 2021

This severe weather coverage has ended. Thank you for trusting the KSAN Storm Team to keep you ahead of the storm.

Your KSAN Storm Team is tracking thunderstorms that are capable of going severe for the Concho Valley. The Storm Prediction center has our area under a Slight Risk for severe weather.

Some of the impacts that can result from these storms are 60-70 mph winds and large hail. There is a low threat for tornado formation at this time.

KSAN Storm Team will continue to provide updates as we continue to track these storms.

Monday

65° / 54°
Fair
Fair 0% 65° 54°

Tuesday

65° / 53°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 65° 53°

Wednesday

62° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 62° 53°

Thursday

63° / 57°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 63° 57°

Friday

81° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 37% 81° 46°

Saturday

62° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 62° 41°

Sunday

62° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 62° 41°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

59°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

56°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
55°

55°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
55°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

61°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
61°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
62°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
63°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

64°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
64°

63°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
63°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
62°

60°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
58°
Fair

San Angelo

65°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

65°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Mertzon

64°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Rain

Eden

66°F Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph NE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.