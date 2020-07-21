KSAN Storm Team forecast – Tuesday, July 21, 2020

It was another hot and mostly sunny Tuesday across the area. Yet, we could see some rain showers by the time the weekend rolls around.

We will turn our eyes to the tropics over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center has designated a group of showers and thunderstorms near Florida as Invest 91L.

Invest 91L will track into the central Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, with the potential to strengthen into a tropical system. Then, it will continue to track to the west and into portions of the Conhco Valley this weekend.

This will bring us increased chances of rain for our weekend. After the tropical system moves out things will turn dry and mostly sunny into next week.

