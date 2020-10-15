KSAN Storm Team forecast – Thursday, October 15, 2020

Today’s temperatures were much cooler than what we saw across the area yesterday. Expect this to continue to be the case, as we go into the weekend.

We reached a high of 79° today in San Angelo, which is on average for this time of the year. Tomorrow we will see highs in the low to middle 70s.

The weekend looks nice with plenty of sun and temperatures in the 80s. Next week, a few clouds move into the area, and temperatures will remain in the 80s.

