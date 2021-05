Showers and thunderstorms make a return for our Memorial Day. Then, rain chances and cooler weather are expected to stick around for much of next week.

Rain chances will be highest on Monday and Tuesday, with daytime highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. Then, we will carry a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week.

By the end of the week we will start to see more sunshine and temperatures starting to warm back up into the upper 80s.