KSAN STORM TEAM FORECAST SUNDAY JANUARY 10, 2021

Snow moved in this morning which left us some fun sights and chilly temperatures. Temperatures hoovered around the freezing mark all day.

The upper level low moved out of our area this afternoon still leaving snow on the roads and bridges. This is a major concern because now this snow can freeze with the drop of our temperatures tonight to below freezing.

Roads are expected to become slick and slippery, which makes driving very difficult. Remember to check road conditions before leaving and drive slowly. tomorrow highs will only be in the 40s making it very chilly.

The rest of the week looks sunny but we will see some chilly morning lows.