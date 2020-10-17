KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday October 17, 2020 6PM

Warm temperatures continue to make itself known across the Concho Valley and we can expect these conditions to continue. Blue skies flourished today, and the warm sun and cooling winds helped things feel very nice outside.

A weak cold front is expected to drop into our area Monday. It will be another dry front. Temperatures will not drop significally with this cold front; however, we will still see temperatures drop to the low 80s.

Dry conditions continue to be a issue for our area, with no rain in the forecast till possibly Friday. This is when a stronger cold front pushes through, opening up the doorway for some showers and well needed rain. As of now the chance of showers is low, but we will keep observing conditions to see if things turn favorable for some well needed showers.