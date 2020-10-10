KSAN Storm Team Forecast Saturday October 10, 2020 6PM

We beat our temperature record in 2019 of 95 degrees. Our high for today was 101, and yes we are in the Fall season. We will continue to see this outstanding heat for tomorrow and another chance to get up in the triple digits.

Since we will still be above normal for this year, remember to drink alot of water when outside. Also, remember the importance of checking the back seat for your love ones and your pets.

As we move ahead, we will see temperatures drop a little as a weak cold front moves through our area on Monday. This will be a dry cold front, so no moisture is expected with this system.

As for the rest of the week, we will warm back up in the middle of the week with partly cloudy conditions, However, another dry cold front is expected Thursday that will bring our temperatuers into the 70s and lows in the 40s.