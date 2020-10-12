KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, October 12, 2020

After a couple of hot days across the area, cooler weather has arrived. We will again see a couple more warm days, before another cold front brings us even cooler conditions later this week.

We will see mostly sunny, and warm conditions through the middle of the week. Temperatures are likely to get into the upper 90s on Wednesday, before another cold front brings temperatures into the 70s.

We will see a slight warm up back to the low 80s by this weekend, with dry conditions persisting for the foreseeable future. Into next week, we expect temperatures to remain in the 70s and 80s for daytime highs.

If you have a weather photo you would like to share with us, you may submit it using the button below.