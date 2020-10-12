KSAN Storm Team forecast – Monday, October 12, 2020

After a couple of hot days across the area, cooler weather has arrived. We will again see a couple more warm days, before another cold front brings us even cooler conditions later this week.

We will see mostly sunny, and warm conditions through the middle of the week. Temperatures are likely to get into the upper 90s on Wednesday, before another cold front brings temperatures into the 70s.

We will see a slight warm up back to the low 80s by this weekend, with dry conditions persisting for the foreseeable future. Into next week, we expect temperatures to remain in the 70s and 80s for daytime highs.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

