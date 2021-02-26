KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, February 26, 2021

We saw another sunny and warm day across the Concho Valley on Friday. The next few days will be less pleasant across much of the area.

We will start to see clouds increase over the area tonight and into Saturday. We will see highs in the 70s, then in the 60s by Sunday.

A few thunderstorms could be possible for our eastern counties Sunday, then much of the area will likely see rain on Monday. After a cool start to our week, things will start to clear out and warm-up towards the middle of the week.