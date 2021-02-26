KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, February 26, 2021

We saw another sunny and warm day across the Concho Valley on Friday. The next few days will be less pleasant across much of the area.

We will start to see clouds increase over the area tonight and into Saturday. We will see highs in the 70s, then in the 60s by Sunday.

A few thunderstorms could be possible for our eastern counties Sunday, then much of the area will likely see rain on Monday. After a cool start to our week, things will start to clear out and warm-up towards the middle of the week.

Clear

San Angelo

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eldorado

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Mertzon

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Eden

58°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 58° 47°

Saturday

77° / 58°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 16% 77° 58°

Sunday

64° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 64° 42°

Monday

53° / 35°
Showers
Showers 36% 53° 35°

Tuesday

65° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 42°

Wednesday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 48°

Thursday

73° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 73° 49°

Hourly Forecast

56°

9 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
1%
54°

52°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
50°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
49°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
48°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
49°

50°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
50°

51°

7 AM
Cloudy
13%
51°

52°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
52°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
56°

58°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

62°

11 AM
Cloudy
14%
62°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
68°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

