Thursday – Partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of stray showers. Winds will be out of the east at 5 mph. High: 96°|Low: 70°

Friday – 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. High: 94°|Low: 69°

Saturday – Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the western counties of the viewing area. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High: 95°|Low: 71°