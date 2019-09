Thursday- 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms with winds out of the S at 5-10 mph. High: 95°|Low: 69°

Friday- 10% chance of isolated showers, partly cloudy with winds out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. High: 95°|Low: 68°

Saturday- Mostly sunny with winds out of the SSW at 5 mph. High: 95°|Low: 68°