KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday October 16, 2019

We’ll feel the after effects from Tuesday’s cold front for a few more days with nightly temperatures dipping into the 50’s. However, the weather pattern will be quiet as we end the week.

A warming trend is expected through the weekend with high temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark on Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front will come through the Concho Valley on Sunday evening with storm potential. Weather models are showing that scattered storms will remain in our east and southern counties.

Highs Monday will drop down into the 70s with overnight temperatures in the 50s.

Conditions will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-80s by next Tuesday.