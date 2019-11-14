KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday November 12, 2019

An upper level low moving across Mexico is responsible for the cloud cover and light showers we have experienced today in the Concho Valley.

Daily high temperatures will gradually warm up in the coming days with overnight lows remaining chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday skies will become sunny with highs reaching the upper 50’s.

Friday temperatures will reach the 60’s with mostly sunny skies.

We’ll once again see temperatures surpassing the 70 degree mark for the weekend, but a cold front coming through the region on Sunday is going bring highs back down into the 60s. As the front moves through, expect isolated showers in some locations.

Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant with sunny skies and highs warming into the 70’s.