KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday June 24, 2020

Wednesday June 24, 2020

High temperatures in the Concho Valley will slow start warming into the upper 90s heading into the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with with a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two for Friday.

This weekend, moisture from the Gulf will make it to the Concho Valley increasing cloud cover for Saturday and Sunday. We could feel somewhat muggy conditions.

Dust from Africa is making its way across the Atlantic Ocean that could possibly cause hazy conditions across the areas this weekend.

By the start of next week highs will range from 98°-100° with mostly sunny skies lasting through the middle of next week.

