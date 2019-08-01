KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday July 31, 2019

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 72° with winds out of the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 102° with winds out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

The next seven days…

Expect the rest of the work week to be hot and mostly sunny with high temperatures surpassing 100 degrees.

This weekend a weak cold front will bring some slight relief to the Concho Valley, but not much. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s. As the front comes through, there is some slight chances of showers Saturday night into Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure that is responsible to this week’s heat will move off to the northwest keeping high temperatures in the upper 90’s for the start of the next work week.

