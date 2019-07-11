KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday July 10, 2019

Isolated thunderstorms are making their way into our eastern counties. A slight cold front is going to come through the Concho Valley overnight with possible storms associated with it.

These storms are remaining in our eastern counties and weakening as they move towards the west.

Tomorrow high temperatures will be a tad cooler with highs in the mid 90’s. We do have the potential for isolated thunderstorms to flare up heading into the evening hours.

Expect a mostly quiet weather pattern from Friday into the weekend. Upper level ridging will cause temperatures to be in the upper 90’s by the start of next week