Thursday – Isolated showers then clearing to hot conditions. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. High: 97°|Low: 73°

Friday – Mostly sunny and hot. Winds out of the south at 10 mph. High: 97°|Low: 71°

Saturday – 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds out out of the south at 5-10 mph. High: 94°|Low: 70°