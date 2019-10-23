KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday October 22, 2019

Warmer conditions are expected for Wednesday with sunny conditions. This will be our last day with somewhat warm and pleasant weather.

Our next cold front will come through next Thursday bringing our temperatures down into the 30s for overnight temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s.

As the cold front moves through, we are expecting increasing thunderstorm chances for Thursday afternoon.

Sunny skies are expected for the weekend with highs in the 70’s and lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Our next front will move through the Concho Valley on Monday keeping our highs in the 70s for the start of next week.