KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday October 15, 2019

As the cold front moves through west central Texas, we are going to see cooler temperatures with highs reaching about 74 degrees with mostly sunny conditions.

Overnight lows will drop into the low 50s.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph for Wednesday.

Once again a warming trend is in store as we end the work week into the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies as we head through the rest of the work week.

Stow away your sweaters because we will once again be back into the 90s for the weekend with mostly sunny conditions.

Our next cold front is expected Sunday evening into Monday morning, bringing our high temperatures back into the 70’s with chilly nights with temperatures dipping into the 50s.