KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday November 12, 2019

As we head into the next seven days, high temperatures will gradually start to warm up to pleasant conditions. However, nightly lows will remain cold in the 30s and 40s.

A upper level low pressure system moving across Mexico into southern Texas will bring an increase in cloud cover for the Concho Valley and a slight chance for isolated showers for our southern counties on Thursday.

Highs will eventually warm up into the 60s by Friday with mostly sunny conditions.

Saturday, highs could surpass 70. A weak cold front is expected to sweep through west central Texas bringing high temperatures back down into the 60s.

Pleasant conditions expected for the start of next week with sunn skies and high temperatures in the 70s.