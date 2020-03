Wednesday- Partly cloudy and very warm across the area. An isolated t-storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. High: 82° | Low: 60° Chance of rain: 10%

Thursday- Another warm and mostly cloudy day across the area. High: 83° | Low: 55° Chance of rain: 20%

Friday- Expect rain showers across the area. High: 70° | Low: 55° Chance of rain: 60%