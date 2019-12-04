KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday December 3, 2019

Slightly cooler conditions are in store tomorrow. This is all due to a weak cold front sweeping through west central Texas.

Highs will reach the low 70s with hit or miss cloud cover with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

Our next dry cold front will come through the area Thursday night into Friday bringing temperatures back down into the 60s for the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny and clear skies this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s.

By the start of next week, weather models are hinting at a strong weather system to sweep through Texas bringing much cooler temperatures and the potential for rain chances Monday and Tuesday.