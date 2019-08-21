Breaking News
Texas Forest Service responds to fire at Rocking Chair Ranch

KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday August 20, 2019

The high temperature only reached 101° in San Angelo at Mathis Field.

Hot and dry conditions are causing an up-rise in wildfires in the Concho Valley.

Tuesday, firefighters were battling two wildfires outside of San Angelo, one in Irion County, and one in Tom Green county southeast of town.

Smoke from the fires was visible from the GOES 16 satellite.

Expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the work week with high temperatures ranging from 101-102.

Next weekend, we’ll see some rain chances on Sunday with highs reaching 100°. Weather models are suggesting that rain will be more concentrated in our southern counties, but we cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm moving north.

Skies will clear out Monday with temperatures remaining hot topping out at 100°. We could see a weak cold front mid-week.

