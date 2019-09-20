KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday September 19, 2019

Friday – Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. High 97°|Low: 68°

Saturday – Mostly cloudy with isolated showers coming into our western counties. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High: 95°|Low: 71°

Sunday – Mostly cloudy with isolated showers mainly for our western counties. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High: 96°|Low: 72°