KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday October 18, 2019

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s for Friday with mostly sunny skies. Nights will still be chilly with temperatures dipping into the 50s.

Temperatures will surpass the 90 degree mark this weekend with tons of sunshine in store for the Concho Valley.

Our next cold front is expected to come through the Concho Valley Sunday evening into Monday morning. Scattered storms and rain potential will be ahead of the front, mainly for our southeastern counties.

Once the cold front passes, sunny skies will return with highs back into the 70’s for Monday.

Another warming trend is expected with sunny conditions with temperatures back into the mid 80s by next Wednesday.