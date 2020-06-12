KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday June 11, 2020

With the lack of rain, drought conditions are slowly creeping into the Concho Valley with abnormally dry conditions stretching from northern Tom Green county to Coke and Sterling counties. Moderate drought conditions are already in place for portions of Crockett county.

The next seven days will not help the dry conditions. Sunny skies and hot temperatures will dominate the Concho Valley. High temperatures will range from 97º to 101º.

An upper level high pressure system will camp out in the south central U.S keeping skies clear and temperatures above the seasonal normals.

Normal high for this time of year for San Angelo – Mathis Field is 93º.

Practice heat safety measures for the next seven days and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke!

