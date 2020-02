A pleasant end of the week is in store for the Concho Valley. Skies will remain sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s on Friday.

Saturday will warm in the upper 60s with sunny skies remaining in the picture. Sunday, high temperatures will surpass the 70 degree mark.

Our next cold front will move through West Texas on Monday bringing high temperatures back into the 50s.

Increasing rain chances are expected for the middle of next week.