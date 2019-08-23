KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Thursday August 22, 2019

Thunderstorm activity is occurring tonight in the Concho Valley. Considerable heavy rain is occurring in our northwestern counties with lightning.

Expect rain chances to continue through Friday and Saturday with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The high that was situated over Texas has significantly weakened and moved off to the west. The area of high pressure was the mechanism that prevented storm formation for the past several weeks.

Skies will clear out Sunday and Monday with the return of very hot temperatures. Expect highs on Sunday to reach 103° and even hotter on Monday, topping out at 105°-106°

A weak cold front is expected to come through the Concho Valley in the middle of next week potentially bringing out high temperatures back down into the upper 90’s.