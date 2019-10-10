KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – October 9, 2019

Drastic changes in the weather pattern is expected for the next couple of days.

Highs Thursday will reach the upper 90’s with mostly sunny skies, then temperatures will take a tumble in the early morning hours of Friday.

A strong cold is expected to come through Thursday night into Friday morning. Widespread thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front with some being severe.

Main threats include large hail, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning.

We’ll see clear skies and gradual warming heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70’s with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday.

Weather models are suggesting a weak front in store for next Tuesday with highs dropping from the upper 80’s to low 80’s. A slight chance for isolated thunderstorms exists with this weather system.