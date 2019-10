Tuesday – Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. High: 95°|Low: 72°

Wednesday – Partly cloudy skies with some stray isolated showers and storms. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. High: 95°|Low: 72°

Thursday – Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. High: 89°|Low: 70°