KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday October 21, 2019

Calm and quiet conditions are in store for the Concho Valley for the next couple of days. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s with sunny skies.

Thursday afternoon, our next cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley causing our temperatures to be much cooler for the weekend.

Weather models are in disagreement on the intensity of the rainfall that expected in the Concho Valley Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning. We’ll go from highs in the 80s to highs in the low 60s for Friday.

Overnight temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning could dip into the upper 30’s.

Next weekend will be pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.