KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Monday May 4, 2020

Monday’s high at San Angelo – Mathis Field reached 106º surpassing the 2012 and 1984 tied record of 102º. With summer-like temperatures being the main weather story for the last few days, we are expecting relief from the heat heading into Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, a cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures. Highs Tuesday will only reach the mid to low 80s with winds out of the NNE at 15-20 mph. Skies will remain sunny.

A warming trend will take place on Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the upper 80s/low 90s. A slight rain chance will be in the picture.

Friday, another cold front will sweep through the region cooling the area with highs in the 80s on Friday.

Highs next weekend could only reach the 70s on Saturday.